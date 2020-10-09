New businesses and housing developments coming to North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Businesses across the U.S have faced many challenges this year by the pandemic. While many states were locked down across the nation, South Dakota remained mostly open for business.

“Different types of extensions, so we try to have a variety,” said Samantha Gilmore, the owner of The Glam Beautique Salon in North Sioux City.

After Gilmore was forced to leave her previous salon in Sioux Falls, a new door opened right here in Siouxland.

“Perfect location so much space for me to grow in. I’m like, okay, how is this going to work. Then, I was like, okay, I’m going to walk by faith, I’m going to do this and it just worked out so well,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore has renovated what used to be office space and turned it into her dream salon. She plans to offer her clients extensions, wigs, specialty color, and ethnic hair care.

“I love the area, it’s very safe and I have a lot of clients that travel on the road from Omaha, South Dakota, Des Moines, and different places and it’s right off the interstate so it’s perfect,” said Gilmore.

“We’ve seen quite a few new small businesses relocate in North Sioux City, we’ve seen six or seven small businesses relocate here and get established just in the last few months,” said Andrew Nilges, with North Sioux City Economic Development.

One area that continues to grow in North Sioux City is the former Gateway building with the United Sports Academy moving in and the Pella windows and doors there is still room for more businesses.

“We’ve had a large company purchase about 300,000 square feet and 13 acres on the gateway campus they are a company from California,” said Nilges.

But, commercial business and retail space is not the only area that is being bought up by developers in North Sioux.

“We’re seeing a great demand for more housing people want to live in the state of South Dakota, where they don’t have to pay income taxes if they live and work here,” said Nilges.

The economic development team in North Sioux City also shared that they are working towards creating more affordable housing for people that plan to live and work in Siouxland.

