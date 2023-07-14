SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center has a new display out for the public to see, just in time for this year’s RAGBRAI.

The Dr. Seuss-themed wacky bike is parked just outside of the art center entrance for riders and visitors to enjoy, before they embark on their journey across Iowa.

The art piece was commissioned by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and assembled by Port Neal Welding.

The curator at the art center said it’s important to commemorate a piece of Iowa’s history.

“50 years is a long time. A lot has happened in 50 years. So, when there’s something like this that we can play a small part in, we’re happy to do it. But we’re hoping with that many people coming here to celebrate RAGBRAI and have Sioux City be the start of the race, some people are going to come by and see what we’re doing here at the art center as well too,” said Christopher Atkins, curator at Sioux City Art Center.

The sculpture will be available for people to take pictures of it through the RAGBRAI weekend.