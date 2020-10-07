New arcade pizzeria prepares to open in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the departure of Chuck E. Cheese from the Southern Hills Mall, there has been a pizza-shaped hole in the heart of the facility.

However, a new local business hopes to fill that void.

Maude’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor aims to be the place for everything from birthday parties to an arcade night-out with friends.

“Really excited to be here and I guess just bring something different maybe that Sioux City doesn’t have right now, just bring something that everybody is welcome,” said general manager Jeremy Nicolls.

Maude’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor will be holding a soft opening tomorrow from 4 to 9 p.m.

