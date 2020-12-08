New apartment complex opens in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City has a new apartment complex ready for tenants.
The 73 unit Summit Ridge Apartments on Sunnybrook are now open.
The apartments include in-unit laundry and additional amenities are planned for the complex.
Summit Ridge is the second phase of apartments in The Summit at Sunnybrook Village.
