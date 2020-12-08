New apartment complex opens in Sioux City

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City has a new apartment complex ready for tenants.

The 73 unit Summit Ridge Apartments on Sunnybrook are now open.

The apartments include in-unit laundry and additional amenities are planned for the complex.

Summit Ridge is the second phase of apartments in The Summit at Sunnybrook Village.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss