SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids will soon be able to enjoy a new and improved park in Sioux City.

The location of the former Thompson Park along Ingleside is the site of a new and bigger park.

After the former had to be removed to make way for street improvements two years ago, the city has acquired an adjacent lot and plans to add shelters and other features from the old park.

“It’ll be a nice element for the neighborhood there. I think families will enjoy coming to this l9ocation and it wasn’t that long ago where COIVD had everyone locked down in their homes and hopefully, this brings people back out,” said Mike Bauer.

The park is expected to cost around $400,000 and is planned to be open to the public by the spring of 2023.