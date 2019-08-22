New ag facility coming to Northeast Community College in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Northeast Community College in Norfolk revealed their plans for a new agriculture facility.

The $23 million project kicked off their fundraising campaign Thursday to get more people involved with the new facility.

At least 100 people came out to northeast community college to celebrate the big announcement. Everyone wanting to see this program grow and progress with the new technological advancements planned in the new facility.

Kreg Schlautman graduated from Northeast Community College in 2018 with three different agriculture degrees.

“The instructors are amazing for the facilities they work in and our day-to-day stuff. They do an outstanding job,” Schlautman said.

But during his time at the college, he knew his workspace was very limited.

“The college farm does not have a shop to work on equipment. They can’t pull equipment in to work on it everything all has to be done outside,” he said.

During a 2015 strategic planning session, Northeast Community College decided it was time to start planning to expand the current agriculture facility built in 2004.

“Agriculture drives this economy, and the more we can invest in technology and innovation and agriculture, the more we can prepare the next generation of farmers and ranchers,” said said Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and the executive director of the college foundation.

The project includes a 35,000 square foot Veterinary Technology Clinic and a 15,000 square foot facility for agriculture programs.

“We will really be replacing our college farm facilities, our farm and feedlot operations, livestock operations, as well as a large animal handling facility,” Kruse said.

The community college has already received a $5 million donation from the Acklie Charitable Foundation. They are hopefully they will be able to break ground by spring of next year.