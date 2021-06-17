New affordable housing for sale in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In Sioux City, there’s an effort to create more affordable housing.

The city partnered with Kelly Construction to create three new homes on 1109 W. 20th Street, 2011 Center Street, and 2015 Center Street. The homes were constructed using HOME Investment Partnership Program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The houses are about 850 sq. feet and includes two bedrooms, one bathroom and a one car garage. Space is available to add another bedroom, bathroom and living space in the lower level at a later date.

The sale price of each home is $165,000. Interested buyers can attend an open house on June 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. To purchase one the homes, people can submit an application to the Neighborhood Services Division Outreach Office on 521 Nebraska Street.

To receive an application, call 712-279-6255, email akeairns@sioux-city.org, or visit the Neighborhood Services Outreach office.