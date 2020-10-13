New advisory committee to increase inclusiveness in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over the last several months, members of city council and the NAACP said they’ve explored opportunities to increase equity, diversity, and inclusiveness in city government and in the community.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, a committee proposed to do just that was passed unanimously.

Members of the NAACP and city council said Inclusive Sioux City stems from people sounding the alarm for equality and representation.

“We have long embraced our community of Sioux City as being one of diversity, and now we’re formalizing a lot of those steps that have been taken in the past and we’ve stepped it up to make it more formal, and actually have some structure to it, so that everyone, everyone in the city of Sioux City will have a seat at the table to provide their input and develop opportunities, more opportunities than what we have today,” Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.

Sioux City resident Alijah Ridley said the committee will give people like her a seat at the table.

“It will benefit people in this community that are part of those marginalized groups because those decisions that the city council passes and they think of it can have a different perspective on them. Sometimes being a white man and a white woman you don’t often think of those people who are in those marginalized groups and how those decisions will affect them. It’s important to get a different view,” Ridley said.

Sioux City NAACP President Ike Rayford said the committee is a way to make sure everyone feels part of the community.

“This is just not a race thing, this is a cultural thing. This is an opportunity for communities of different heritages just to be represented so that it just looks like what Sioux City, what the residents of Sioux City, looks like. It’s not even just racial things, but like, sex, men, and women are they represented well,” Rayford said.

The Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee will consist of 11 members.

Members said the goal is to include people from different groups including religious groups, the LGBTQ+ community and people from different races to include their input.

