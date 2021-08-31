‘Never have we had that much:’ Heavy rainfall leaves northeast Nebraska drenched

PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) — The sun was shining off and on throughout the day in Pierce, Nebraska; a welcoming sight after storms dumped heavy rain early Tuesday morning, putting several counties under flood warnings.

Signs of the storms last night could be seen all over northeast Nebraska from standing water in pastures to mini creeks running through ditches, and especially at the Pierce football facility.



Head coach of the Bluejays Mark Brahmer has been coaching at Pierce for 27 years. This is unlike anything he’s seen.

“We’ve seen a lot of water right on the outside of the field on our track complex but never, never have we had that much. When we came this morning early, the entire track was covered and probably about a third of the football field. When I drove up and saw the moon still shining on the water, I thought ‘Oh boy,'” said Brahmer.

The head groundskeeper spent the afternoon trying to drain the field entirely. Both he and Coach Brahmer are optimistic the C-1 reigning champions will be able to host their showdown versus Lakeview this Friday night, that is, if Mother Nature is kind.

“I think we should be fine. We’re fortunate that we’re at Tuesday. If it was Thursday, we’d be a little bit more nervous in terms of the conditions. You know the rest of the week, there are some chances for rain, but we’re gonna have to stay on top of it,” said Brahmer.

Brahmer reports that the area received quarter to ping pong sized hail for a prolonged period of time as well, but says he’s grateful things didn’t get much worse than that.

“At this point right now, we haven’t heard of a lot of guys having damage but I’m not sure, I haven’t talked to too many of them. I’m just hopeful that most all of our crops in the area are okay,” said Brahmer.

Brahmer said his rain gauge read 4.8 inches Tuesday morning, but heard from others in the Osmond area who had nearly seven inches, all in the matter of about five hours.