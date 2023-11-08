DICKINSON, Iowa (KCAU) — Farmers and friends in a small town helped a widowed family harvest their crops.

Earlier in the year, Dale Langner of rural Terril passed away at the age of 66. He left behind his wife Sandy Langner, sons Luke and Jeremy, and 180 acres of corn, the Ruthven Zipcode told KCAU 9.

Tuesday morning, more than 60 friends and neighbors joined together to help the Langner family harvest the acres of corn. Together, they brought 11 combines, grain carts, and a dozen semis all to help in the harvest.

With everyone’s help, they made quick work harvesting all 180 acres of corn.

Photo curtesy of The Ruthven Zipcode

After the work was done, they were able to have a noon lunch.