Mary J. Treglia Community House invites neighborhood to clean up community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earth Day celebrations continued Friday, ending the week with a community cleanup.

Mary J. Treglia Community House employees invited the public out to clean up a busy part of Sioux City near UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital.

The groups helped out from 9-11 a.m., circling around the neighborhood picking up trash.

“We’re so happy we’re here in the community able to connect with, especially the immigrant community, newcomers to Siouxland and help them adjust,” said Andrea Paret.

The event was also honoring the center’s 100th anniversary.