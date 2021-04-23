Mary J. Treglia Community House invites neighborhood to clean up community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earth Day celebrations continued Friday, ending the week with a community cleanup.

Mary J. Treglia Community House employees invited the public out to clean up a busy part of Sioux City near UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital.

The groups helped out from 9-11 a.m., circling around the neighborhood picking up trash.

“We’re so happy we’re here in the community able to connect with, especially the immigrant community, newcomers to Siouxland and help them adjust,” said Andrea Paret.

The event was also honoring the center’s 100th anniversary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories