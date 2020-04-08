Need for good internet continues to increase during coronavirus closures

With new closures coming out every day due to COVID 19, more and more Siouxlanders are working from home.

“I normally spend eight 10-12 hours a day with customers. Now I have to figure out a way to do that without being face-to-face with them, so that has been quite a change,” said Geis.

Ron Geis is a market development specialist for Corteva Agriscience. With social distancing, he says he now has to be creative with clients.

“Yesterday, for example, I had seven Zoom meetings,” said Geis.

Online video chat has become Gies’s main way of communicating to people all across the country.

“I’m kind of the envy of most everybody that are on these calls. I live in literally the middle of nowhere and by all means have the best connection of anyone I’m talking to and we are talking about people in big cities,” said Geis.

Pat McElroy the CEO of Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company says that’s because of the big investment his company has been making recently in rural areas of Siouxland.

“Over the last ten years, we probably have invested about $80 million into rural Nebraska, and it has paid off in this situation. Our network is working well,” said McElroy

McElroy says internet traffic has changed. It’s now the highest from noon to 10 p.m. where previously it started at 6 p.m.

“It’s worked out very well. A lot of people in our area are able to work from home, and it has it’s advantages, so we built a great network, and it’s paying off at this time of need,” said McElroy.

“I kind of have a newfound respect for people that spend eight hours a day behind a computer screen all day long. That’s a big grind,” said Geis.