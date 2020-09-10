NECC celebrates construction on new agriculture facility

While dirt was shoveled to commemorate the beginning of construction for the agriculture complex Thursday morning, construction actually began in April.

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) –Thursday morning, many in the Norfolk agricultural community came together to celebrate construction on a new agriculture facility for Northeast Community College.

“This really provides the hands-on experiences that employers want when they hire their students if they work in an implement dealer if they work in one of the government agencies that work with agriculture and when they go back to work on their family farms,” said Leah Barrett, the president of Northeast Community College.

The president of Northeast Community College said the more than $22 million agriculture facility will continue to grow its large agriculture department. The project is partially funded by the school with at least $10 million raised by donors. They’re looking to raise another $3 million.

“It isn’t the facilities that teach you how to be a good vet tech, it’s the teachers. But, the facilities definitely help. I think this will help keep us up-to-date on more innovative medicine, kinda advance now, especially it will give us a foot in the door, when we go out and start working clinics,” said Dara Ness, a 2nd-year student in Veterinary Technology.

“Nine to ten students return or stay in northeast when they attend Northeast College and most of those go back to their home town once they graduate, don’t do this for the college, do this for your own ag business,” said Jeanne Reigle, a co-chair of the NEXUS Campaign.

Once the NEXUS Project is built, it will offer a veterinary technology building, combination farm operations building, and a large animal handling facility.

“I’m so excited to have like really cool surgery rooms surgery interests me and like new innovative stuff they have for surgery like cauterizing and I just think it would be really fun to see that,” said Ness.

“When we first learned about the NEXUS Project, we realized the wonderful potential it could have in growing and reinvigorating the city of Norfolk and the state of Nebraska and well as the future role of educating the next generation of farmers and ranchers,” said Trevor Jones with TC Energy.

Construction on the building is expected to be done by the fall of 2021 and they are still working to raise funds for all the equipment that will go inside.