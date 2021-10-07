Nebraska’s first freedom rock unveiled at Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – On Thursday, Nebraska’s very first freedom rock was unveiled at Siouxland Freedom Park.

Freedom rocks are painted boulders showcasing murals, honoring fallen service members, veterans, and active military members. The rock on display at the memorial, along with all other freedom rocks, were painted by artist and Iowa Legislator Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II.

The new addition in Dakota County weighs 21 tons and stands approximately six feet tall.

There are currently 99 freedom rocks in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a total of 111 freedom rocks in 12 states.