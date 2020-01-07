Nebraskans react to Child Restraint Bill

This is the second time State Senator Mike Groene has introduced a bill allowing teachers to put their hands on students if needed.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU)– When the Nebraska legislative session begins later this week in Lincoln, one of the first debates members will have, centers on physical child restraint, in the classroom.

This is the second time Senator Mike Groene has introduced a bill allowing teachers to put their hands on students, if needed.

Groene said this bill is to protect teachers in what can be a dangerous environment, but some locals disagree.

“If you’re gonna discipline them in school, that is why they have a principal, that’s why they got a principal, go and talk to the principal,” said Kylan Dale, parent.

Kylan Dale is the father of three young kids and is against Legislative Bill 147 (LB 147), which would allow teachers to physically restrain his kids.

“Trying to discipline them like put hands on them. Naw, I’m against it,” said Dale.

Todd Strom is the Superintendent of South Sioux City School District and was a teacher for many years. He said he has never used physical restraint in his classrooms and feels that there are better options.

“If you are struggling at work or a classroom or just in life, in general, would you rather have someone that is trained with support services to reach out and help you so they could better, equip you for situations down the road in life or would you rather, just be removed and disposed of and placed in a situation where you receive an alternate education because of some of those actions,” said Strom.

Strom said if teachers have a good relationship and understanding of their students, physical restraint isn’t necessary.

“Our school counselors are available in each of our buildings. We have mental health therapists available in each of our buildings and then we also have two school resource officers that also help build relationships with our students. We can make those positive connections on a regular basis and we don’t have to get to the more difficult situations,” said Becky Eckhardt, the student services director for South Sioux City School District.

Regardless, Dale worries about his children’s futures.

“I hope my kids don’t have to go through that when they go to school,” said Dale.

The bill, LB 147, was added to the Nebraska Unicameral in 2019 and has been carried over with the expectation to talk about this year.