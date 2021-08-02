Nebraskans gather together to celebrate life of poet, naturalist

BANCROFT, Neb. (KCAU) – John Neihardt was one of Nebraska’s greatest poets and naturalists, and the community celebrated him on Sunday.

The first Sunday of August is designated as John Neihardt Day to celebrate a man who spent most of his life learning and living with people of other cultures. This was the 56th year Neihardt Day was celebrated.

At the Neihardt Center in Bancroft, participants gathered to celebrate his life and accomplishments with readings of his poetry and enjoying nature as he did.

He had qualities that the center’s director thinks everyone can learn from.

“The importance of listening and the importance of being a voice for people who may not have a voice and just the value of working together to achieve a vision,” said Marianne Reynolds.

Others commented on the celebration, noting Neihardt was a brilliant writer, inspiration, visionary, and he helped others connect with the planet.