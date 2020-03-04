Nebraska woman’s trial delayed in slaying of Sydney Loofe

by: , Lincoln Journal Star

WILBER, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star/AP) – The murder trial of a woman accused in the slaying and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman has been delayed.

The first-degree murder trial of 26-year-old Bailey Boswell had been set to begin later this month in Lexington. But the Lincoln Journal Star reports that a Saline County judge agreed Tuesday to a delay because of a family medical emergency within the court.

A new trial date has not yet been set. Boswell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of remains in the November 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Boswell’s co-defendant, 52-year-old Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of the same charges last year and faces a possible death penalty.

