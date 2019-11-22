Nebraska woman severely injured in deer attack

A mule deer buck forages for edible leaves in the forest in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Aug 25, 2016. Aug 25, 2016 marked the 100th anniversary of the US National Park Service. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was attacked by a deer and severely injured in southern Nebraska

A woman was doing chores alone on a farm near Guide Rock, Neb. Tuesday when she was apparently attacked by a mule deer buck, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC).

They said that she was discovered in the evening and then taken to a hospital in Lincoln.

“This was a tragic encounter, and my sympathy is with the injured woman and her family,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Deer attacks on people are extremely rare, and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A NGPC conservation officer later shot and killed the deer. The officer said the deer showed no fear of him. The deer tested negative for rabies.

While deer normally do not approach humans, deer attacks can happen for a few reasons. The NGPC said that bucks become more aggressive while rutting. They also said that disease, domestication, injury and protection of young may also cause encounters with humans.