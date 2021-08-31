Nebraska woman sentenced for planning to sell meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Nebraska woman was sentenced to multiple years in prison on drug-related charges.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Whitley Mitchell, 30, of Walthill, Nebraska, was sentenced to more than half a decade in prison on August 23.

The release stated evidence was provided that showed Mitchell was intending to sell methamphetamine with other people. Law enforcement discovered 9.6 grams of methamphetamine in Mitchell’s purse during a traffic stop. They also located a gun in the glove box, .09 grams of methamphetamine on a passenger, 116.2 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic jar, and 210.4 grams of meth in baggies.

The release goes on to say Mitchell knew about the drugs and was planning to sell it.

Mitchell was sentenced in Sioux City to 90 months’ imprisonment and serve a five-year term of supervised release.