Nebraska woman sentenced for making false statement to law enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Walthill woman was sentenced in federal court for lying to law enforcement about her involvement in selling meth.

According to a release, Leagsaidh Hargreaves, 25, of Walthill, Nebraska, was sentenced in Omaha for making a false statement to police on Monday.

In June of 2019, a cooperating witness bought more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from Pedro Valdovinos at his South Sioux City residence. In August of 2019, a warrant was executed at the house. Valdovinos and Hargreaves were located inside the residence in a basement bedroom closet with a handgun by their feet. Three additional handguns and 140 grams of meth were found.

Valdovinos and Hargreaves were arrested and interviewed. Valdovinos took full responsibility for the methamphetamine and the firearms that were located inside of the residence. Hargreaves denied any knowledge of Valdovinos selling methamphetamine but has since pleaded guilty and admitted to lying to law enforcement officers.

Hargreaves will serve a two-year sentence. When she is released, she will have to serve a three-year term of supervised release. She has also lost any right or claim to the money seized during the investigation.