STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman from Wisner had to be extricated from a wreck following a crash on Monday.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release they were called to a crash on Highway 275 about three miles west of Pilger at around 10:50 a.m.

Officials said that the driver of the vehicle, from Wisner, was heading west when she lost control and overcorrected, causing her to leave the roadway and roll into a small tree.

The woman was extricated from the wreck by officials using the “jaws of life” and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said that a seatbelt and airbags did play a role in lessening the woman’s injuries.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stanton County Emergency Management, Pilger Rescue, and a civilian tractor.