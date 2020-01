HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska woman has been charged for using a stolen credit between December 31, 2016, and June 18, 2019.

According to court documents, Rose Rolfes, has been charged with a class four felony in Cedar County. She has been accused of theft by deception for using a stolen credit card resulting in losses to the Village of Wynot between $1,500-4,999.

She is set to have a hearing on January 15.

Latest Stories