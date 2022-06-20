NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly was found with drugs while there were several children in a vehicle with her.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was performed on Highway 275 after a vehicle was seen speeding.

Kelsey Gray, 29, of Omaha, was driving with five children in the vehicle, and two of them were not wearing their seat belts, according to the release. Officers found her to be in possession of cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement said this baggie contains cocaine. Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement said this baggie contains MDMA. Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Gray was charged for each drug as well as child abuse for “placing the children in a dangerous situation,” according to the release. She was jailed on felony charges, and the release stated that the bond is pending.