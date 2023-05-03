STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she was allegedly found to have drugs around children.

Mariah Meyer

According to a release on the Stanton County Sheriff’s website, an investigation with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services lead officials to conduct a welfare check on children at rural Hoskins home.

The release said that during the investigation, officials found that Mariah Meyer, 35, of Hoskins was found to have methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia in her possession while minor children were present.

Officials arrested Meyer and charged her with drug-related charges as well as child abuse. Her children were placed under the care of relatives by Human Services.

Meyer was booked and jailed on a $20,000 bond.