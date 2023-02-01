MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on Tuesday. Officials say the victim had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, officials received a report at 1:14 p.m. of an assault.

The release states that officers spoke with a woman who explained that Cristian Santana, 39, of Norfolk, had hit her in the head with a cell phone. The assault caused her head to bleed as he proceeded to grab her head resulting in further injuries.

Santana apparently stopped the assault after he allegedly threw her against the wall and into the bathroom tub. Officials noted that there was blood throughout the residence, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for medical aid.

Officers were able to find Santana at a business on the 1000 block of Benjamin Avenue. The release states that he was sitting in his car while officers spoke with him about the incident.

During the conversation, officers saw blood on Santana’s wrist, according to the release. Officers asked him to step out of the car but he allegedly closed the window and locked the doors.

The release notes that Santana “refused” to get out of the vehicle for some time before complying with the officer’s demands.

Santana was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic assault and obstructing a police officer. The release states that he was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.