LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a change to its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker to eliminate confusion about the meaning of a hand gesture some people connect with white supremacy.

In the original depiction, Herbie’s left hand made the OK sign with the index finger and thumb forming a closed circle.

In recent years some hate groups have come to use the gesture as a sign for white power. Herbie’s hand now makes the well-known “We’re No. 1” sign with his index finger raised.

The university says the concern was brought to its attention by an apparel provider and others.