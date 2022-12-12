NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol was able to recover over 175 pounds of drugs during traffic stops on I-80.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, while conducting a traffic stop on I-80, a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

The release states that the vehicle, driven by Edgar Salaz-Zarate, 29, of Detroit, had been speeding at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the trooper initiated the stop.

A search of the vehicle found over 20 pounds of methamphetamine that were stored in tubs inside the trunk.

Salaz-Zarate was arrested for possession and possession with intent to deliver. He was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.

According to the release, another stop was conducted on Friday at 3:30 p.m. after a trooper witnessed a vehicle speeding on I-80. During this stop, a York County Sheriff’s K-9 detected a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found 157 pounds of marijuana concealed in duffle bags at the rear of the vehicle.

Emilee Beauchemin, 24, of California was charged with possession of more than one pound of marijuana and intent to deliver. She was lodged in the York County Jail.