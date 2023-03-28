SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a man and found a missing teen following a traffic stop in the panhandle Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, a trooper observed a Honda Accord drive on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of I-80 near Chappell, Nebraska, around 3:05 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that one of the passengers was a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Bountiful, Utah.

The driver, identified as Vicson Duarte Lendos, 29, also of Bountiful, was arrested for child abuse – no injury and booked in Cheyenne County Jail. The teen was placed in protective custody.

The investigation is ongoing with cooperation from the Bountiful Police Department.