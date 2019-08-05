Nebraska troopers find fake IDs, credit cards in traffic stop near Pilger, NE

PILGER, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have arrested a California man in northeast Nebraska after finding fake credit cards, IDs, and drugs.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper pulled a car over for speeding on Highway 15 near Pilger Sunday around 11:15 a.m.

The trooper smelled marijuana from the car, so a search was was done. They found methamphetamine, marijuana, unknown pills, drug paraphernalia, approximately 40 fraudulent credits cards and identification cards, and forgery equipment.

The passenger, Steve Munoz, 27, was arrested for identity theft, possession of forged documents, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, possession of a financial transaction forgery device, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, and criminal impersonation. He was lodged in Madison County Jail.

The driver was not involved in the fraudulent activity, but he was cited for speeding and released.