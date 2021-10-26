Nebraska troopers discover more than 130 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding marijuana during a traffic stop on I-80 on Friday. 

According to the release, at 1:50 p.m. a trooper stopped a Mitsubishi Outlander following another vehicle too closely near Aurora, at mile marker 327.  

The trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle, a search revealed 132 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags in the back and a handgun in the passenger compartment. 

The driver, Darius Rice, 24, and passenger Alexus Webber, 21, both of South Carolina, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. 

Both were booked in the Hamilton County Jail. 

