Nebraska tomato-growing plant fined $400K for hiring undocumented workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A northern Nebraska tomato-growing and packing plant accused of hiring people living in the country illegally has been fined $400,000.

Federal prosecutors say the fine was handed down Wednesday at sentencing for O’Neill Ventures Inc. The business pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to harboring undocumented workers.

At the time of the plea, the company accepted terms that called for the $400,000 fine and to allow Homeland Security inspectors to review the company’s hiring practices.

The business was among those in Nebraska and Minnesota raided by federal agents in 2018 and accused by officials of knowingly hiring immigrants who were in the U.S. illegally.