Nebraska Supreme Court to hear arguments in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Sioux City High School will be hosting the Nebraska Supreme Court next week.

Justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court will have an education program on November 1 at 10 a.m. before then hearing two oral arguments. The court cases will then be followed by a question and answer session with students.

This will be the first time the state’s Supreme Court will hear arguments in South Sioux City.

“South Sioux City High School is very honored to host the Nebraska Supreme Court in our school district,” Principal Ashley O’Dell said. “We are grateful for the partnership with the Nebraska State Bar Foundation as it provides our students, community members, and local dignitaries with an opportunity to witness an event of this magnitude. We recognize the importance that civics and court decisions have on our current reality and on our future.”

The visit is part of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s outreach and education programming to raise awareness of the court processes and the importance of civics in society

County Court Judge Kurt Rager will also join the educational portion of the program to provide background information to students on the court system. Several regional high schools and local dignitaries will be in attendance.