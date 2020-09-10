Nebraska Supreme Court rules to place expanded gambling on ballot, withhold medical cannabis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a ballot initiative spearhead by Ho-Chunk Inc. and other pro-gambling groups can move forward and should be placed on the November ballot.
According to a release, the Nebraska Supreme Court ordered that three gambling initiatives be placed on the November general election ballot and that a medical cannabis initiative be withheld from the ballot.
Nebraska’s Secretary of State Robert Evnen looked to block the gambling measure, citing language irregularities with the ballot initiative.
Supporters and opponents presented arguments before the Nebraska Supreme Court last week over
three sets of ballot initiatives, involving gambling, medical cannabis, and payday lending.
