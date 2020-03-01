Nebraska State Patrol troopers recognized for drug enforcement efforts

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E were presented with an award for outstanding drug enforcement.

The Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) presented the 2019 Midwest Regional award for Outstanding Interdiction Effort to the troopers and investigators in Troop E, based in Scottsbluff.

“The work that this particular troop did represents the maximizing of resources to work innovatively, to push your resources to the most beneficial to the citizens of Nebraska and beyond,” said Jeffrey Stamm, Executive Director of Midwest HIDTA.

Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

The six troopers and investigators who were honored accounted for more than 100 drug interdiction cases in 2019 that resulted in 47 felony arrests.

Their efforts helped removed cocaine, heroin, marijuana, THC concentrates, and other drugs from the western Nebraska communities.

“Across our entire state, our troopers and investigators work diligently every day to keep Nebraska safe. This award is well deserved by this team from Troop E and it demonstrates the dedication of troopers and investigators throughout Nebraska to maintain safe communities,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Midwest HIDTA region includes Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

