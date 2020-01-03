Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrested, cited numerous drivers this holiday season

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) removed 75 impaired drivers from the roads during this past holiday season.

The effort coincided with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“Every arrest for impaired driving is potentially a life-saving act. Our troopers are constantly on the lookout for impaired drivers, but the best way to police drunk driving is for motorists to always drive sober,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol shared.

According to a recent press release from the NSP, troopers and dispatchers worked overtime to keep Nebraska roads safe from December 13, 2019, through January 1, 2020.

Troopers teamed-up with law enforcement officers across the entire country this holiday season to promote sober driving and enforce impaired driving laws.

Not only did troopers arrest several people for impaired driving, but they also issued:

1,012 citations for speeding.

79 citations for driving with a suspended license.

47 citations for no proof of insurance.

41 citations for open alcohol containers.

24 citations for minors in possession of alcohol.

29 citations for people not wearing their seatbelt.

7 citations for improper child restraints.

Troopers also assisted 1,046 motorists in need of help on Nebraska roads during the holiday season due to multiple snow events that affected travel in different areas of the state.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign was made possible thanks to a grant for $28,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.