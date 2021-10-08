Nebraska State Patrol supports breast cancer with the Pink Patch Project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol will be joining other law enforcement agencies throughout the nation for another year of the Pink Patch Project.

The Pink Patch Project is designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer during Cancer Awareness Month in October.

NSP has participated in the Pink Patch Project for four years and in this effort, officers wear a pink version of their agency’s shoulder patch. Troopers will have the option to switch the standard NSP patch for the pink patch.

“We are proud to participate once again in this fantastic project,” said Colonel John Bolduc, “Millions across the United States are fighting breast cancer every day. This coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies sends a powerful message that we support and honor those cancer fighters.”

Pink NSP patches are available for purchase by the NSP civilian employees and members of the public at local NSP offices and online.

All proceeds from sales of pink patches will go to research and treatment of breast cancer.

