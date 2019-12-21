Nebraska State Patrol parodies ‘A Christmas Story’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol is wishing folks happy holidays and safe travels with a parody of a classic Christmas movie.

“We got it!… Oh for one brief moment I saw the bolts silhouetted against the lights of the traffic…. ‘Oh fudge!’ Only I didn’t say fudge.”

The NSP shared the parody of “A Christmas Story” on their Facebook page, and it’s getting a lot of attention.

The post encourages people to call the NSP Highway Helpline if drivers have an “oh fudge” moment during the holidays. The number to that helpline is *55.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories