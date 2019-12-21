Nebraska State Patrol parodies ‘A Christmas Story’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol is wishing folks happy holidays and safe travels with a parody of a classic Christmas movie.

“We got it!… Oh for one brief moment I saw the bolts silhouetted against the lights of the traffic…. ‘Oh fudge!’ Only I didn’t say fudge.”

The NSP shared the parody of “A Christmas Story” on their Facebook page, and it’s getting a lot of attention.

The post encourages people to call the NSP Highway Helpline if drivers have an “oh fudge” moment during the holidays. The number to that helpline is *55.