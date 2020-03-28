Nebraska State Patrol mourns the loss of one of their own

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is mourning the death of Lt. Craig Loveless, who died on Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Lt. Loveless, 54, of Omaha, served on the NSP for 33 years.

“Craig was universally admired throughout our State Patrol family. His bravery on our SWAT Teams, his expertise in training new troopers, and his leadership in the field have left a lasting impact on the State Patrol and all who worked alongside Craig,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Lt. Loveless #172 joined NSP in 1987 and started his career in the Patrol Division that’s stationed in Omaha.

In 1994, he was transferred to Investigative Services and spent several years representing the NSP on the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force.

In 2005, Loveless was promoted to Sergeant at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island, where he served for nine years.

While he was instructing at the Training Academy, roughly 25% of all the current NSP troopers went through his basic recruit camp.

He also served in SWAT for 20 years and was the Special Operations Coordinator during his time in Grand Island.

In 2014, Loveless was promoted to Lieutenant for the Patrol Division in Omaha, where he served for the rest of his career.

“We’re all better for having worked with Craig. Without question, he’s made Nebraska a safer place through his service and the lasting effect he has had on our agency. Our hearts are with Craig’s fiancé and his children during this difficult time,” said Colonel Bolduc.

Nebraska State Patrol said the funeral arrangements are pending.