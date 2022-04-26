LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol completed a week-long effort focusing on drunk and drug-impaired driving that resulted in more than 400 tickets issued.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, dispatchers worked overtime to perform high visibility patrols from April 18 to April 24.

Troopers issued 287 citations for speeding, 42 citations for driving under suspension, 26 no proof of insurance citations, 13 citations for minor in possession, 10 no seat belt citations, 9 open alcohol citations, and 4 improper citations for improper child restraints.

The initiative led to the arrest of 15 drivers under the influence of alcohol and 1 driver under the influence of drugs.

The release also stated that Troopers performed 290 motorist assists during the week of the initiative.

The initiative focused on passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The effort was made possible by grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.