Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for Papillion, Neb. man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for a missing 90-year-old Papillion, Nebraska, man.

According to a Facebook post from the Nebraska State Patrol, Raymond Anderson has last seen at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. He is a white male 5’7”, 198 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey coat, khaki pants, black boots and a Cabelas baseball hat.

Authorities said he is driving a blue 2012 Nissan Altima with Nebraska plate UPN863. Police also said he could possibly be traveling to Western Iowa.

The post also stated that Anderson suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

If you have any information, authorities say to call 911 or the Papillion Police at 402-597-0268.

