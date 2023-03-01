NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) along with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in rural Cedar County, north of Hartington.

According to a release, the incident occurred at a work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately one mile north of Hartington. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses at the scene were attempting life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim was transported to a Yankton hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has requested the NSP to conduct the homicide investigation.

Investigators alleged that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspect, David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family.