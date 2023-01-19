NEBRASKA (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they helped drivers across the state especially in northeast Nebraska.

The NSP has already help more than 300 drivers and responded to 30 crashes from Wednesday to Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, they had two DUI’s, 17 motorist assists, and responded to one accident.

Officials said it’s important to be prepared when you’re out driving in winter weather conditions.

“If you are traveling, slow down, plan accordingly and make sure you have an emergency kit with you, in case you get stranded. If you do get stranded, the standard response is *55 for State Patrol,” said Captain Dain Hicks.

After the snow wrapped up, the Norfolk division of the NSP had their eyes set on another weather issue.

“The biggest concern right now is just the winds, if the winds speed decided to pick up again our concern is blowing snow and make sure travel or if you are travelling, jus slow it down and plan accordingly,” said Cpt. Hicks.