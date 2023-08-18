GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Two Illinois men were arrested for possession of drugs during a traffic stop in Grand Island, Nebraska on Thursday.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, A trooper saw a Toyota Camry following another vehicle too close on I-80. The Toyota was traveling east near mile marker 324 at 4:32 a.m.

While initiating a traffic stop, the release states that the trooper became suspicious and ultimately deployed an NSP K9. The K9 was able to detect a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Officials were allegedly able to find 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stored in several bins. Along with the drugs, officials found a handgun.

The driver was identified as Juan Martinez Arroyo, 21, and the passenger was identified as Edwin Correa Miranda, 25, both of Cicero, Illinois. They were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Both subjects were lodged in the Hamilton County Jail.