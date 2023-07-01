NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol will be teaming up troopers across several states to focus on patrolling U.S. Highway 20 for the month of July.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the focus on Highway 20 is a continuation of the campaign that resulted in 114 citations for speeding along the highway in the month of May. Troopers also issued seven improper child restraint citations, four no seat belts, one minor in possession of alcohol, and one citation for driving under suspension.

“Highway 20 is a major route of travel across the country and for vacationers coming to experience northern Nebraska,” said Captain Dain Hicks, “This multi-state partnership is positively impacting the safety for Highway 20 travelers from Nebraska to Iowa and across the entire country.”

The release states that the campaign is made possible by grants from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

“With the goal of improving safety and reducing crashes on all roadways, the Iowa State Patrol is thankful for the partnerships that have been made to make this project successful,” said Lieutenant Brian Beenen, “This coast-to-coast initiative involves over 40 law enforcement agencies across the country. We look forward to continued collaboration to make our roadways safe.”

Highway 20 stretches across the United States, running from Massachusetts to Oregon. Additionally, the highway runs through northern parts of Nebraska from South Sioux City to Harrison.