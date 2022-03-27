LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has announced the completion of a three-day search for a missing Nebraska Woman.

According to a release from Nebraska State Patrol, officials were unable to locate Linda Dillard, 55, while searching a large area of southeastern Nebraska.

Photo courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol

“What our investigators learned this week directs the case into the next phase,” said Lieutenant Eric Jones of NSP investigative Services, “We are now confident that Linda is not in this large area. Our investigators continue to believe Linda may have been the victim of a crime. We urge anyone with information or anyone who was involved in her disappearance to come forward.”

The release noted that the teams made of 44 law enforcement officers, 65 volunteers, 15 patrol teams, and 8 dog teams searched more than 1,100 acres of land in and around the Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area, 24 miles of roadside ditches, 1.5 miles of river, 2 local farms, and a local lake area.

“We’d like to thank our partners in this week’s operation,” said Lt. Jones, “This large effort would not have been possible without their assistance.”

The release indicated that the Nebraska Crime Stoppers has received several tips, and they are continuing to offer a reward for relevant information in the investigation.

To anonymously submit a tip regarding this investigation, visit the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, call 1-800-422-1494, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Partners from multiple states that were part of the search include: the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, NecroSearch International, Brown County (KS) Mounted Search and Rescue, Saline County (KS) Mounted Patrol and Rescue, Sedgwick County (KS) Emergency Management, HRD Canine Search and Rescue Teams, University of Nebraska Department of Forensic Anthropology, Kawasaki of Lincoln, and the Tiger Pride Community Group of Table Rock.