LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Twelve drivers were arrested over the weekend for impaired driving by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) as part of their increased patrols for the Nebraska State Athletic Association’s Girls’ State Basketball Tournament.

No fatal crashes occurred over the weekend.

In addition to the 12 arrests, the troopers also gave out 370 citations for speeding, 12 for open container and 34 for driving under suspension. 19 individuals were speeding at a speed of over 100 miles per hour.

Seven children were improperly restrained, eight individuals had no seatbelts and five minors had possession of alcohol.

The troopers assisted an additional 142 motorists that needed help.

The special enforcement continues with the Nebraska State Athletic Association’s Boys’ Basketball Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. The patrols are funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (DOT) Highway Safety Office.