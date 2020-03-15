Nebraska State Patrol arrest Norfolk man, rescue passenger after two pursuits west of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers have arrested a Norfolk man and rescued a woman after a pair of pursuits on Saturday in eastern Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol arrested Eric Wilson, 39, of Norfolk, for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, false imprisonment, an active warrant from Madison County, and several traffic violations.

NSP said that there are additional charges pending for Wilson.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Saturday around 1:50 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Wilson’s Chevrolet Camaro near West Point on Highway 275 for speeding.

The Camaro refused to stop and the trooper started the pursuit heading south on Highway 275.

Authorities said the Chevrolet carried speeds up to more than 110 miles per hour during the pursuit.

As the Camaro was near West Point, the trooper stopped the pursuit out of caution for public safety.

Officials said an hour later, NSP troopers in Omaha located Wilson’s vehicle near 132nd and Blondo.

NSP troopers tried to stop the Chevrolet Camaro but it fled again.

Authorities said they started another pursuit as the Camaro was heading west on West Maple Road.

Officials said troopers saw a female passenger in the vehicle trying to get their attention.

The Camaro turned north on Highway 275, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.

NSP said as the vehicle approached Fremont, troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips to slow the Chevrolet that still refused to stop.

Officials said a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the Camaro to a full stop.

Wilson was immediately taken into custody and NSP troopers determined that the adult female passenger was being held in the vehicle against her will.

Wilson is lodged in the Douglas County Jail.