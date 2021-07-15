Nebraska state lawmaker announces run for governor

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A state senator representing Omaha has decided to run for Nebraska governor as a Republican.

Brett Lindstrom, a current senator representing Legislative District 18 in the Unicameral, says that he is a committed fiscal conservative, having helped pass the social security tax cuts earlier this year.

“Since my days of playing for the Huskers, I have never backed down from a challenge which

is why I am running for Governor. As a senator, I was the conservative disruptor that stood

up to the special interests to do what was right for the people of Nebraska. For years,

Nebraskans have complained about our unfair tax code. That is why earlier this year, I passed

a $100 million tax cut for our seniors.”

In his announcement video, Lindstrom talks about wanting to further cut taxes and fix property taxes in the state. He also said that he will fight against attempts to defund law enforcement and enact voter ID.

Lindstrom is the third to announce his run for governor of Nebraska. Others running in the Republican gubernatorial primary include University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen for governor and Nebraska businessman Charles Herbster.