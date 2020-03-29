Nebraska State Fair director stepping down from position

In a Jan. 25, 2018 photo, state fair buildings stretch out behind the new Nebraska State Fair Director Lori Cox, at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Neb. (AP Photo/The Grand Island Independent via AP)

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair’s executive director is stepping down and will serve as a consultant for the rest of her contract, which runs through next January.

The State Fair Board voted Friday to accept Lori Cox’s departure after running the event for two years.

Cox took a medical leave of absence starting March 13.

The fair board said Cox discovered and reported instances of potential waste and financial mismanagement during her tenure, and her knowledge of the situation could be helpful to investigators.

Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said during the meeting that there is an ongoing investigation into possible irregularities involving State Fair finances.