Nebraska, South Dakota attorney Generals among 5 to seek to block Equal Rights Amendment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican attorneys general, including from Nebraska and South Dakota, are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago.
The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding.
The five states — Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota — filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.
