Nebraska, South Dakota attorney Generals among 5 to seek to block Equal Rights Amendment

FILE This Monday Jan. 27, 2020 file photo shows Equal Rights Amendment supporter Donna Granski, right, from Midlothian Va., cheers the passage of the House ERA Resolution in the Senate chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The resolution passed 27-12. In a state once synonymous with the Old South, Democrats are using their newfound legislative control to refashion Virginia as the region’s progressive leader on racial, social and economic issues. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican attorneys general, including from Nebraska and South Dakota, are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago.

The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding.

The five states — Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota — filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., center, flanked by Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., left, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., right, applauds in recognition of the recent vote by the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, during an ERA event at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

